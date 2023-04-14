National Bank Financial Increases Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $26.06.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

