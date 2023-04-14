National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

