National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stelco Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71.
Stelco Price Performance
Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.
Stelco Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.