Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,591 XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth $118,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

