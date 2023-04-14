Naviter Wealth LLC Has $286,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.83 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $298,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.