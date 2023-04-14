Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.