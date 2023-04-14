Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $670.73 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $680.48 and its 200-day moving average is $681.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $733.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

