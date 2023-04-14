Naviter Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 18.8% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 74.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 13.2% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 25.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,246 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SB. StockNews.com cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.30 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 49.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

