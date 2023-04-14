Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,114,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 1,256,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 845,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 771,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telefónica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.50 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.