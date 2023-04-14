Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Nelnet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NNI opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nelnet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

