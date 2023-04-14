Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:NNI opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.19, a current ratio of 49.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. Nelnet has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.83.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.72 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 20.48%.
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.
