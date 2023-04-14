Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $346.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.