Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $346.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.