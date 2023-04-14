New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $46,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 44,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 122,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

