NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

