Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Increased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $206.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $276.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

