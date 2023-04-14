NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NG stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.85.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

