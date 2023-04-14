NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
NovaGold Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NG stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 57.88. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.85.
About NovaGold Resources
