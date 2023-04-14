NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.85.
About NovaGold Resources
Recommended Stories
