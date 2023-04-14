NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 57.88, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.