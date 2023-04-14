NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $653.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.09, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

