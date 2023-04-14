Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 159.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 242,286 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $24,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.