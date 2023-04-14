OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Raised to C$4.25 at Scotiabank

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.

OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

