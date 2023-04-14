Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $83.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Olin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Olin by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after buying an additional 888,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

