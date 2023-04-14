Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OBNNF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

