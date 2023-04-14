PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells $2,283,286.25 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $2,290,500.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $5,418,374.60.

On Friday, January 20th, Jennifer Tejada sold 93,942 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,633,194.26.

On Friday, January 13th, Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

NYSE:PD opened at $33.39 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

