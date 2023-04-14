PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $476,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its stake in PBF Energy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

