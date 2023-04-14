PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.38.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.95. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $412,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2,257.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,168,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,201 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

