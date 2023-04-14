PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $93.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

PDC Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

