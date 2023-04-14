Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

