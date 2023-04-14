Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,464 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20,852.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 170,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after acquiring an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

