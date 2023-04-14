Pineapple Energy (PEGY) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pineapple Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $27.52 million -$10.35 million -0.84 Pineapple Energy Competitors $745.81 million $11.90 million -10.83

Pineapple Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy. Pineapple Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy -33.28% -5.55% -3.08% Pineapple Energy Competitors -16.13% 17.12% -5.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pineapple Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pineapple Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pineapple Energy Competitors 202 600 1213 40 2.53

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 314.81%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 60.03%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy’s competitors have a beta of 3.36, meaning that their average stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pineapple Energy competitors beat Pineapple Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

