Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLRX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

