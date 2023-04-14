Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Sold by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 3.5 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.35%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.