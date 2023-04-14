Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

