Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Lowered by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.63%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

