Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Zacks Research

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.05. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.04.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

