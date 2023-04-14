Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.54.

NYSE:CE opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,759,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,996,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celanese by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,479,000 after buying an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

