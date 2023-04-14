Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $13.78 per share.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.17.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $315.75 on Wednesday. Watsco has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

