Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Decreased by Zacks Research

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

