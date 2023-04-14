QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. QUALCOMM has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $10.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $121.13 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

