Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Primerica
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
