Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $177.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

