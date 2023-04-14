Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 59.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of RLAY opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,036.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock worth $922,554. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

