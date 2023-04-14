Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bone Biologics Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Bone Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Bone Biologics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bone Biologics

Shares of BBLG stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Bone Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.