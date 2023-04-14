Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32), with a volume of 50000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 25 ($0.31) to GBX 24 ($0.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of £562.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

