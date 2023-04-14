Reviewing FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) & Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) and FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hertz Global and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.58 $1.04 billion $3.27 4.80 FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.64 $248.59 million $5.37 17.97

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A FirstCash N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hertz Global and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.8% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hertz Global and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FirstCash beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

