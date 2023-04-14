Reviewing Prime Meridian (PMHG) & The Competition

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Prime Meridian to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prime Meridian and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million $9.68 million 7.58 Prime Meridian Competitors $1.61 billion $329.48 million 8.57

Prime Meridian’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian Competitors 868 7575 6599 305 2.41

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 43.31%. Given Prime Meridian’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prime Meridian has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Prime Meridian Competitors 26.43% 12.90% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian’s peers have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prime Meridian peers beat Prime Meridian on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

