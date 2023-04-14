Reviewing Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) and Its Rivals

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) is one of 990 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sunshine Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunshine Biopharma Competitors 4229 15107 41579 716 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.62%. Given Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunshine Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Sunshine Biopharma Competitors -3,413.40% -234.56% -35.48%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.91, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million -$26.74 million -0.37 Sunshine Biopharma Competitors $1.82 billion $242.24 million -3.65

Sunshine Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma. Sunshine Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sunshine Biopharma rivals beat Sunshine Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

