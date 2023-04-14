Reviewing WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WidePoint and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WidePoint $94.10 million 0.18 -$23.58 million ($2.70) -0.73 TDCX $493.92 million 2.40 $78.04 million $0.51 16.29

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than WidePoint. WidePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.7% of WidePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of WidePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WidePoint and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WidePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00

TDCX has a consensus target price of $12.55, suggesting a potential upside of 51.02%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than WidePoint.

Risk and Volatility

WidePoint has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WidePoint and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WidePoint -25.06% -26.17% -12.27% TDCX 15.76% 19.79% 16.19%

Summary

TDCX beats WidePoint on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point. The Managed Services segment delivers managed services under a full-service, quasi full-service or self-service solution. The company was founded on May 30, 1997 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

