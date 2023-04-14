Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 32,514 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 32,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $96,891.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,743,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,076,759.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,553.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

