Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Root’s FY2023 earnings at ($12.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Root from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $4.14 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. Analysts predict that Root will post -13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Root by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

