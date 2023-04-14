Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

