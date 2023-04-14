Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

